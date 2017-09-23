"Too Late" and another track called "Saturday" are set to be released on November 24th as a limited edition 7" vinyl as well as a general release digital singles.

Tommy had this to say, "After hearing 'Goodnight Rhonda Lee', a light bulb exploded over my head and I knew I had to get Nicole to sing a song with us that I had written nearly 12 years ago, recorded several times, and ultimately never captured properly. She added the missing pieces to this and the flip side (Saturday) with her voice and producer chops! Rarely do I get to scrap it out with so many of my peers at once! I am stoked on how these tracks turned out! I hope you dig them as well!"



Nicole adds; "I've been a fan of Tommy and his music for a very long time. He and I became good friends when I met him after a show of mine and he's been a real inspiration to me. The guy lives and breathes music and is always wanting to find new sounds and talk about it. His attitude towards music is one of great wonder and enthusiasm, and when he asked me to produce these songs, I was so honored. The recording was done in one day in Nashville and Tommy trusted me to arrange him and his band into what I was hearing in my head. The songs have such visual romance when you listen to them. When we recorded "Too Late," I felt like I was living that heartache and surrender, but it was a good time! Ha! They're something I'm really proud of and I can't wait to do more with them." Listen to "Too Late" - here.