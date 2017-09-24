Willie Nelson Reveals New Album Details (Week in Review)

Nelson takes on a slew of country music standards on the record, covering songs from Hank Williams and others. According to Rolling Stone, the recordings were made mostly during the same 2011 sessions that produced 2012 full-length, Heroes, Nelson's first release on the Legacy label.

The album was produced by Buddy Cannon at Pedernales Recording Studio and will feature sons Lukas and Micah as well as Nelson's sister, Bobbie. Check out the full tracklisting - here.