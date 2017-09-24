Arcade Fire have frequently played "Mind Cames" in concert, but they're hardly the first to tackle the song; Sinead O'Connor, George Clinton and Gavin Rossdale have all taken a stab at the John Lennon classic.

"Mind Games" was released in 1973 on Lennon's album of the same name. Listen to a stream of the Arcade Fire's live cover of the John Lennon classic - here.