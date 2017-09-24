Blitzen Trapper Release 'Rebel' Video (Week in Review)

Earlier this year, the Portland, OR-based band accomplished a unique feat for a rock band who has been releasing albums and touring for the better part of two decades: a staged musical titled Wild & Reckless that ran for 28 performances at Portland Center Stage. Today, the band is announcing a new album of the same title that was born from the stage production and as a companion to their 2008 breakthrough album Furr and released the video for the track "Rebel". Watch it here.

"'Rebel' is a song about a guy who for the love of a girl follows in his father's footsteps only to find it to be a scam," explains principal and frontman Eric Earley. "After several tries at the American dream he ends up selling cocaine to blue bloods in the Hollywood hills. Something of a lost Raymond Carver story with shambling near-country soundtrack." Read more - here.

