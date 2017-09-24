Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief (Week in Review)

Originally released as part of the Darkness on the Edge of Town box set from 2010, the recording captures the last leg of that album's tour, with the band rolling out "Streets of Fire," "Because the Night" and early version of songs that would end up on The River, including 'Point Blank" and 'The Ties That Bind."

Recorded in September of 1978, the show even finds Springsteen and company running through the holiday classic, "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town." Read more - here.