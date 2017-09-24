|
Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water' (Week in Review)
.
Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Carrie Underwood and her 'Something In the Water" co-writers Brett James and Chris DeStefano are being sued in federal court for copyright infringement. A pair of Canadian songwriters Ron McNeill and Georgia Lyons claim they pitched a song by the same title to Underwood's longtime producer, Mark Bright, before the singer released her song, reports The Tennessean. They never heard back from Bright, Underwood or any of her representatives. "The hook on the infringing work, as released on the album, is structurally and lyrically identical, and substantially similar melodically to plaintiffs' composition of the same title," reads the lawsuit. In addition to naming Underwood, Bright, DeStefano and James, their publishing company and Sony Music Nashville are also defendants in the suit. Read the reaction from Underwood's camp - here.
