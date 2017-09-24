Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman (Week in Review)

"This is how much I f—ing love this person and the band this person is in," Grohl said, revealing that he once dressed as Almqvist for Halloween. "This person happens to be from this city, so it's nice to be reunited with him. It's been a long time.

"Tonight I thought it would be a good idea if we did a song together, one that we've never played with him before, but I think it makes perfect sense for this show. I've always wanted to sing this song."

Check out fan footage of Foo Fighters tearing into AC/DC's catalog, which contains explicit language, - here.