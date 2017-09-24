|
Phish To Play New Year's Eve Shows At Madison Square Garden (Week in Review)
.
Phish To Play New Year's Eve Shows At Madison Square Garden was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Jam band legends Phish have announced that they will be saying goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018 with a four-show run to celebrate New Year's Eve at New York's Madison Square Garden. The shows are set for Thursday, December 28 through Sunday, December 31, and will bring the band's total of shows at the iconic venue at 56 since they first played there in December 1994. An online ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com, ending Monday October 2nd at 10am ET. Travel packages will go on sale this Friday September 22nd at 12 noon ET. Read more - here.
An online ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com, ending Monday October 2nd at 10am ET. Travel packages will go on sale this Friday September 22nd at 12 noon ET. Read more - here.
