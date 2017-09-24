Billy Joel In The Studio For The Stranger 40th Anniversary (Week in Review)

Prior to the release of The Stranger in Fall 1977, Billy Joel had experienced his share of struggle, but his mental toughness, no doubt a product of his semi-professional boxing career, had prepared him to fight for his career. Joel tells

In The Studio host Redbeard about how he's battled through being typecast as simply a pop singles songwriter. Joel said, "If I was somebody out there who never knew Billy Joel's album work, but just knew me for my singles, I don't know if I'd be that crazy about me.... I was kinda laboring in obscurity to an extent, and when The Stranger album did hit, it became crystal clear to me what I wanted to do."



The Stranger album would be the first of a string of multi-platinum records for Joel. Songs like, "Just The Way You Are", "Movin' Out", "She's A Woman to Me" and "Only the Good Die Young" would catapult Joel into music's A-list and ultimately into the Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame, becoming third only to The Beatles and Elvis Presley as the top-selling artist in U.S. history. Stream the episode - here.