Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors (Week in Review)
Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Gucci Mane's book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane came out Tuesday (Sept. 19) and the rapper visited a New York City Barnes and Noble to sign copies and meet fans. He expected to calmly share his journey from prison to the Billboard charts but instead, the rapper was accosted by animal rights protestors. A man (posing as a fan) waited in line for face time with Gucci but as he approached the rapper, he revealed his actual intentions. "Word on the street is that you're going vegan, brother," the protestor said to Gucci, as he whipped out a cloth sign. "But you can't be vegan if you keep wearing that fur!" A female protestor in line joined the man in a chant of "Shame on Gucci--animal abuser!" Read more - here.
