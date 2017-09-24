Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pete Townshend Reveals Secret Marriage and Sabbatical Plan (Week in Review)

Pete Townshend Reveals Secret Marriage and Sabbatical Plan was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) There is a lot going on with The Who's Pete Townshend these days. The legendary guitarist made some rather major reveals on Facebook, including details regarding a secret marriage, and that he plans on stepping away from music for at least a year.

"At the end of this triumphant short tour of Classic Quadrophenia in the U.S., where Rachel showed off her incredible talent as an orchestral arranger, and I performed like a Broadway Ham…… it's time to make an announcement that she and I were married in December last year," Townshend shared on his official Facebook page.

"This is a very, very happy thing for both of us," he added about the marriage to his partner for more than 20 years. "We married nearly a year ago and did keep it as quiet as we could, telling only close family.

"Why did we keep it quiet? Really, we were being selfish," Townshend elaborated. "I have been away on tour so much in recent years, we just wanted to be together, and savour the moment."

In a separate post, the guitarist revealed that he's taking some time away from his career for a bit of personal time. "This has been a varied year for me. A lot of the usual things happening, and there are many new things a fairly long way in the future for me," he wrote. "I am preparing to take a one year 'sabbatical' from all the things I normally do in my career… I very doubt I will get paid as much as I do when I work with The Who, but this is really necessary for me. I so desperately need to do something new and different - and yet I don't really have a plan for what I might do. It will emerge I suppose." Read more - here.

