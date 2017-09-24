Yoko Ono Sues Drink Company For Trademark Infringement (Week in Review)

The legal documents referenced a Facebook post that showed an image of John Lennon holding lemons, with the Polish company's logo underneath. The company also developed ads that used Lennon's iconic round glasses and the words "Let It Be."

After being served with the legal papers, the start-up company agreed to change its name. "All of us involved with this product are start-ups and we couldn't take on someone who is worth many many millions," said Mr. Lemonade Alternative Drinks founder Karol Chamera. Read more - here.