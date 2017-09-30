Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees (Week in Review)

Other artists slated to be included include Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess, Vanilla Fudge and former Ozzy Osbourne drummer Carmine Appice and Mr. Big bass slinger Billy Sheehan.

As for bands, Exodus, Anvil and Riot will be inducted at the upcoming ceremony, set for Jan. 24, 2018, in Anaheim, California. The debut ceremony for the Hall of Heavy Metal History took place in January of this year. Some of the first inductees included the late Ronnie James Dio, Lemmy Kilmister and Randy Rhoads. Read more - here.