Bob Seger Announces New Album 'I Knew You When' (Week in Review)

For his upcoming album, I Knew You When, Seger has released his version of Reed's "Busload of Faith" as its lead single. "Busload of Faith" was an album cut found on Reed's 1989 full-length, appropriately titled New York.

As the Detroit Free Press points out, Seger has put his own spin on one of the song's lyrics, swapping out the word "churches" for "real estate" in what may be a jab at President Trump: "You can't depend on the president /Unless there's real estate that you want to buy."

With his music only just hitting streaming services this past June, Seger has yet to release the new single on any of those platforms yet.