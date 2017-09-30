Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Depeche Mode Celebrate David Bowie Classic's 40th Anniversary (Week in Review)

.
David Bowie

Depeche Mode Celebrate David Bowie Classic's 40th Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Saturday (September 23rd) marked the 40th anniversary of David Bowie's iconic track "Heroes" and Depeche Mode celebrated the occasion by releasing a cover of the song.

The synth pop pioneers, who have been featuring the track during their current tour, filmed a performance of the song during their recent Highline Sessions session in New York City.

Depeche Mode are still weighing their options about how to release complete footage from this concert, reports Rolling Stone. Frontman Dave Gahan spoke to NME about the cover and said "Heroes" is one of his all-time favorites.

''Heroes" is the most special song to me at the moment," Gahan said. 'Bowie is the one artist who I've stuck with since I was in my early teens. His albums are always my go-to on tour and covering 'Heroes' is paying homage to Bowie."

Gahan also discussed the cover with Rolling Stone and seemed surprised by how well it turned out. "I was so moved, I barely held it together, to be honest," Gahan said. "Martin [Gore] listened to 'Heroes' once it was mixed and randomly told me, 'Wow, that was really f—— good.' And I said, 'Yeah, it was, wasn't it?'" Watch the video of Depeche Mode's cover of "Heroes" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

