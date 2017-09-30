Dierks Bentley Releases New Song 'Hold the Light' (Week in Review)

"Hold the Light" is first song Bentley has written specifically for a movie, and is a collaboration with Joe Trapanese, Jon Randall and Bon Iver drummer S. Carey. Carey's brother-in-law is a wildlands firefighter.

"Working on this song with Joe, Dierks and the whole crew was a true honor," Carey said of the collaboration (via The Boot). "I'm extremely thankful to be able to honor these men, these true heroes, in the form of a song in a beautiful, powerful film." Only the Brave hits theaters on Oct. 20. Check out Dierks' new song - here.