Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died (Week in Review)
Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died was a Top 10 story on Monday: Corrosion Of Conformity broke the sad news to fans on Sunday that their former lead singer Eric Eycke had passed away. He appeared on their 1984 album "Eye For An Eye". Few details are known about his passing, but some media outlets report that he had been in hospice for a variety of issues just prior to his death. The band shared the following message via their Facebook page: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of one time COC vocalist Eric Eycke, whose broad musical knowledge shaped the band's early identity and whose energy is evident on our first hardcore era album Eye for an Eye". "This simply does not seem real. We traveled far and wide in a sh*tty van, blowing up stages together, trying to live up to the likes of The Bad Brains and Black Flag." - here.
