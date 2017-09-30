Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations (Week in Review)

In a countersuit, the British insurance firm implied that West's drug and alcohol abuse caused the medical issues that forced him to abort the tour, or that his illness was the result of a pre-existing condition. Though Lloyd's did not directly accuse Kanye of abusing drugs and alcohol, the countersuit cited those exemptions in the policy as grounds to deny West more settlement money.

West and his legal team have now responded to the counterclaim, urging the courts to dismiss the insurer's response. 'The Counterclaim should be withdrawn or stricken," argue West's lawyers.

Documents from the new motion accuse Lloyd's of suggesting "that they may deny coverage of the claim on the unsupportable contention that use of marijuana by Kanye caused the medical condition." Read more - here.