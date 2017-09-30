Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams New Solo Song All At Once (Week in Review)

.
Matt Cameron

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams New Solo Song All At Once was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron is streaming the track "All At Once", from his newly-released debut solo album, "Cavedweller."

The project sees Cameron taking center stage as vocalist and songwriter while surrounding himself with experienced musicians for the project - including the rhythm section of drummer Mark Guiliana and bassist Tim Lefebvre from David Bowie's 2016 album, "Blackstar."

The drummer says the album title goes all the way back to when he first moved to Seattle, WA in 1983. "I brought a 4-track cassette recorder and kind of plugged into the local music scene using that name," Cameron tells Rolling Stone. "There were a lot of dudes and ladies recording their own music and putting it out on compilations and stuff."

After three decades of work behind the kit with Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, the rocker decided it was time to finally release music under his own name. "I got to a point where I felt the songs sounded pretty good to me," he says. "And so then I decided to bite the bullet and put it out there, warts and all."

Cameron and Pearl Jam will debut their concert film, "Let's Play Two", and release its companion soundtrack album on September 29. Stream the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

