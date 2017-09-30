|
Right Said Fred Reveal Taylor Swift Look and I'm Too Sexy Mash-up (Week in Review)
.
Right Said Fred Reveal Taylor Swift Look and I'm Too Sexy Mash-up was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) If Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" made you want to strut down the block in a pair of leather pants, that's because it not-so-subtly interpolates the melody of "I'm Too Sexy." In fact, Right Said Fred were credited as co-writers on the Swift single. Brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass have spoken highly of the experience, which catapulted their 1991 hit back into the popular imagination. Now they've released a music video of the duo singing live over a mash-up of "I'm Too Sexy" and "Look What You Made Me Do." Last month, Richard Fairbrass spoke to NME about how the writing credit came to pass. 'It was about three weeks ago - the start of August," he said. "My brother [Fred] signed me up. He lives in Barcelona and he just phoned me up and said we've had a phone call from LA, and Taylor Swift wants to use part of 'I'm Too Sexy.'" 'It was firmed up about a week or two ago, but we were told to be bloody quiet about it because they wanted to make sure there was no leakage in the meantime. She and all the people that work with her have been incredibly friendly. I've got a huge bunch of flowers here from them in the house. It's been a rewarding experience, and very flattering. I don't have a single bad thing to say. Watch the sexy new video - here.
