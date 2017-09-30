Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status (Week in Review)

Dean and Robert DeLeo made an appearance on the Jonesy's Jukebox radio show on the Los Angeles radio stations KLOS this past Friday and were asked about their search to replace Weiland and short-lived singer Chester Bennington.

Robert was asked by the former Sex Pistol guitarist Jones during the interview for an update on the search. "It's top secret right now, but we're working on it," he replied.

Dean then added: "It's looking good, man. Looking good. New music. And it won't be too long before we shave the cat, as Robert says." Read some speculation about who the new singer may be and watch the full interview - here.