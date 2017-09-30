Cheap Trick Announce Details For First Christmas Album (Week in Review)

Produced by the band and Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Fastball), the project delivers updated versions of Christmas tunes recorded by rockers like The Kinks, The Ramones, Slade and Chuck Berry, among others.

The set also includes three new songs by Cheap Trick, including "Merry Christmas Darlings", "Our Father Of Life" and the title track.

"We've actually just finished recording a Christmas record about two months ago," said Petersson. "The Christmas record will be released around Halloween, and it came out great! We did one standard, and then all sorts of different songs on there, it's really cool.

"We've got a few originals, and we covered songs from artists that we really like which have done Christmas songs we think are really cool, you know, Roy Wood and that sort of thing.

"The only confusing thing about recording this record, is that every song had the word Christmas in it, so we could never keep it straight during recording, trying to figure out which song was which; 'Ok guys so let's do the Christm….. the sleigh song next.'" Read more - here.