Billed as a Concert for Charlottesville, the benefit show took place at University of Virginia's Scott Stadium and was free to the public, with ticket priority going to C-Ville residents and UVA students.

With the exception of Matthews himself, who moved to Virginia from South Africa, every member of the band was born and raised in Charlottesville. "We were a majority black band from the beginning, but no one ever thought about that. The color didn't matter because we all played with different musicians of all colors in Charlottesville anyways," violinist Boyd Tinsley told Mix 104.1 before the show. "The only time we ever thought about it was when it was brought up in interviews. It's never been an issue. I'm not saying Charlottesville is the most perfect place on earth, but it's pretty close."

"When it comes to race and growing up, that wasn't something that was really on my mind. Because it's a very diverse place," Tinsley continued. "Even as a kid in the Seventies and Eighties, it was still a very progressive place." Read more - here.