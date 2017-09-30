Gene Simmons Addresses Box Set Price Controversy (Week in Review)

According to a new interview, however, Simmons claims that the $50K price tag is "fake news," ultimately calling it a mistake made by the people controlling the box set's website.

The revelation came during a video interview with podcast The Cassius Morris Show after Morris inquired about the price for home delivery of the box set. Simmons accused the host of spreading "fake news," and challenged him to show evidence that the site has the delivery option listed at $50,000.

Simmons seems genuinely surprised when Morris does indeed pull up the website with the hefty price tag, going on to leave a profane message to the site controllers demanding that it be updated. "You've helped me get our guys, because they've been asleep at the wheel," Simmons tells Morris. "So I'm going to email them now."

Simmons then proceeds to send that message while still on camera, using the dictation function to write it. "Holy f--k- guys," he dictated. "People still believe this is a $50,000 box set. And that's because of your front page. Again, get rid of 'producer and home experience' off the front page, for f---'s sake."