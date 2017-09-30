Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Book Tour (Week in Review)

.
Bruce Dickinson

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Book Tour was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson will promote his forthcoming memoir, "What Does This Button Do?", with a series of book-signing events in both the UK and the US next month.

Due October 19 via HarperCollins, the project sees the rocker share - for the first time - details of his years with the band, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer.

Billed as "A Conversation With Bruce Dickinson", the in-store events will feature the singer reading excerpts from the book and discussing it further by answering questions from the audience.

A group of three UK appearances will begin in London on October 17, with stops in Edinburgh (Oct 20) and Manchester (Oct 22), with seven US events set to begin in Huntington, NY on October 30.

In addition to the memoir, Dickinson will issue "Soloworks: The Vinyl Collection", a box set covering his solo catalogue, on October 27. The package includes the rocker's six album solo output from 1990 to 2005 reissued via the package and individually on heavyweight, black 180g vinyl. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Bruce Dickinson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bruce Dickinson T-shirts and Posters

More Bruce Dickinson News

Bruce Dickinson Music
