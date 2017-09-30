Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Shania Twain Shares Photos From New Movie 'Trading Paint' (Week in Review)

.
Shania Twain

Shania Twain Shares Photos From New Movie 'Trading Paint' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Shania Twain took to Instagram last week to share her excitement about working on John Travolta's the new film, Trading Paint. Twain will play the role of Becca, although it remains unclear as to what her relationship is to the other characters.

"A veteran race car driver and his son, a fellow driver, overcome family and professional conflicts, balancing competition, ego, resentment and a racing nemesis to come out stronger on the other side," reads an official synopsis on IMDB.

This won't be Twain's first time on the big screen, as she had a cameo as herself in 2004's I Heart Huckabees. Trading Paint is set for release in June 2018. Check out the photos - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

