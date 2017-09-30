Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Stars And Strings Lineup Announced (Week in Review)

.
Brad Paisley

Stars And Strings Lineup Announced was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) CBS Radio will present its third annual Stars and Strings show, in honor of our nation's Veterans and their families, on Wednesday, November 15 at The Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago.

The all-star lineup features Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show begins at 7:30 PM. Stylz & Roman, the popular morning show duo on US99 (WUSN/Chicago), made the announcement this morning.

CBS Radio is also offering country fans an opportunity to win tickets to the show through two national contests. First, from October 16 at 12 Noon, ET, to October 27 at 12 Noon, ET, listeners can enter online at Radio.com and StarsandStrings.com for their chance to win a grand prize trip, including roundtrip airfare for the winner and one guest to Chicago, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to Stars and Strings. One winner will be chosen randomly. Read more details - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Brad Paisley Music
