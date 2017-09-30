Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Darkness Release 'Southern Trains' Music Video (Week in Review)

.
The Darkness

The Darkness Release 'Southern Trains' Music Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming a new music video for the track "Southern Trains", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Pinewood Smile." The "Southern Trains" video features the group performing the song via Snapchat footage.

"This song has genuine realness in it, innit," says frontman Justin Hawkins about its reflection on the UK railway system. "Dan and I had to endure the Southern Trains 'services' during the making of this album. The only difference between a normal day on Southern Trains and a day when they're all on strike, is that on strike day the ArseClownery is deliberate.

"They are utterly incapable of running a reliable service. Fact. The rest of the world is laughing at us. I hope this song goes some way towards facilitating change..."

Due October 6, "Pinewood Smile" was recorded in Cornwall, UK with producer Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse). The set delivers the group's first record with drummer Rufus Taylor - son of Queen legend Roger - who joined the lineup in two years ago after the departure of Emily Dolan Davies following her work on 2015's "Last Of Our Kind."

"Pinewood Smile" was first previewed with the lead single, "All The Pretty Girls", and it's follow-up, "Solid Gold." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

The Darkness Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Darkness T-shirts and Posters

More The Darkness News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Darkness Release 'Southern Trains' Music Video

The Darkness Release 'All The Pretty Girls' Video

The Darkness Stream New Song 'All The Pretty Girls'

The National Release 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness' Video

Between The Buried And Me Release 'Turn On The Darkness'

The Darkness Singer Reunited With Long-Lost Cat

The Darkness Frontman Recorded Iconic Song Naked

Taylor Swift Rocks Out To The Darkness' In New Apple Ad

The Darkness Announce The Back In The USSA Tour

The Darkness Join Stone Free Festival Lineup


More Stories for The Darkness

The Darkness Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees- Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died- Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Page Too:
Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations- Ed Sheeran Release Animated Video For New Song 'Perfect'- Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'- more

Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting- Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks- Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour- more

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser

Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew

Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden

Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned

Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned

Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album

Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video

Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital

Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'

311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video

The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover

Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics

Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting

Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks

Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour

Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'

Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief

Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'

Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future

Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package

Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident

Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne

Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'

Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.