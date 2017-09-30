The Darkness Release 'Southern Trains' Music Video (Week in Review)



The Darkness Release 'Southern Trains' Music Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming a new music video for the track "Southern Trains", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Pinewood Smile." The "Southern Trains" video features the group performing the song via Snapchat footage.



"This song has genuine realness in it, innit," says frontman Justin Hawkins about its reflection on the UK railway system. "Dan and I had to endure the Southern Trains 'services' during the making of this album. The only difference between a normal day on Southern Trains and a day when they're all on strike, is that on strike day the ArseClownery is deliberate.



"They are utterly incapable of running a reliable service. Fact. The rest of the world is laughing at us. I hope this song goes some way towards facilitating change..."



Due October 6, "Pinewood Smile" was recorded in Cornwall, UK with producer Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse). The set delivers the group's first record with drummer Rufus Taylor - son of Queen legend Roger - who joined the lineup in two years ago after the departure of Emily Dolan Davies following her work on 2015's "Last Of Our Kind."



"Pinewood Smile" was first previewed with the lead single, "All The Pretty Girls", and it's follow-up, "Solid Gold." Watch the video - here.

