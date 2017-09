Warren Haynes Reveals Guitar He Would Save From A Burning Building (Week in Review)

Haynes also revealed that the oldest guitar in his collection is a 1929 Gibson acoustic. "I got it a couple of years ago," he said. "It's an archtop like the one Robert Johnson is holding in one of those photographs, but slightly different. It's like an L-1."

Asked what advice he would share with his younger self, if that were possible, the acclaimed guitarist said, "Don't eliminate any genre of music from your influences. I've always kind of studied different types of music and I think that was a valuable lesson that I learned a long time ago . [Also], tell your younger self not to be hung up on chops and techniques and learn how to say more with fewer notes." Read more - here.