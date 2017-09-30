

"Don't" follows two previously released singles from the collection, "For the First Time" and "If I Told You." "When we make choices, we gotta live with them, Rucker sings. "Heard you found a real good man and you married him. I wonder if sometimes I cross your mind, where would we be today, if I never drove that car away?"

Rucker is set to perform at CBS Radio's third annual Stars and Strings concert set for Nov. 15. at The Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago. The all-star lineup also features Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell. Listen to the new song - here.