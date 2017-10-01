David Bowie Musicians Announce Tribute Tour (Week in Review)

The main performers for Celebrating David Bowie are King Crimson multi-instrumentalist and singer Adrian Belew, Pianist Mike Garson, guitarist Gerry Leonard and bassist Carmine Rojas. Fishbone vocalist Angelo Moore and Guatemalan singer/guitarist Gaby Moreno. are also part of the lineup, which will be augmented by "addition special guests," according to the official tour site.

Garson was the first of the featured musicians to perform with Bowie; he played live on the Ziggy Stardust tour in 1972 and 1973 and is on Aladdin Sane, reports Spin. Belew joined The Thin White Duke on guitar for several world tours and was the music director for Bowie's 1990 Sound+Vision tour.

Rojas played bass on album recordings of "Let's Dance" and "Modern, Love" and Leonard played guitar on 2002's Heathen, 2003's Reality and 2013's The Next Day (2013).

The Celebrating Bowie tour launches in Paris on January 10, 2018 and runs through March 11 in Portland, Oregon. See all the date - here.