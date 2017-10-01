David Gilmour Releases New Video From Live At Pompeii Film (Week in Review)



David Gilmour Releases New Video From Live At Pompeii Film was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a preview clip of Pink Floyd's 1973 classic, "The Great Gig In The Sky", from his "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its release in various formats on September 29.



"We did 'The Great Gig In The Sky' there, which we hadn't done before on that tour, and I hadn't done for years and years," says Gilmour. "Louise Marshall and our singers had put together an arrangement that was fantastic, and we couldn't wait to do it and we had to stop ourselves from giving it away early."



The rarely-performed tune is one of five songs from the UK band's legendary 1973 release - alongside "Money", "Us And Them", "Time" and "Breathe (Reprise)" - that went on to become one of the biggest-selling albums in music history at more than 50 million copies worldwide while continuing to be in demand as each year passes.



Directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" features Gilmour's 2016 concerts in support of 2015's "Rattle That Lock" at the ancient Roman amphitheatre, which marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."



The 2017 project will be available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and digital download. - here.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.