Dope Announce Special Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Release (Week in Review)

.
Dope

Dope Announce Special Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Release was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Dope have announced that they are releasing a special limited edition package on December 1st to celebrate their 20th anniversary featuring an original story book and soundtrack of how it all began for them.

Entitled "Dope: The Early Years 1997 / 1998" the collection will include -32 page story booklet, filled with never before seen photos, accompanied by Edsel Dopes personal story of how it all began.

It will also feature 20 Remastered tracks, available for the first time ever in digital form. These are the Original Bedroom Demos that led to the bands rise to the top of the NYC club scene. And 4 previously unreleased songs.

Edsel Dope had this to say, "I can't believe that it's been 20 years since I started this band back in 1997. I couldn't be more excited to share this unique package, along with the true / uncensored story of how it all begin.

"This was something that only a small community of people in NYC were able to share with us, back in the day. To be able to bring this to our fans all across the world 20 years later is surreal for me..

"I designed the entire package myself and I went to great lengths to create something that our Die Hard fans would greatly appreciate." It can be preordered - here.

Dope Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dope T-shirts and Posters

Dope Music
