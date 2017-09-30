Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead's 'Creep' (Week in Review)

.
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead's 'Creep' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Following Ed Sheeran's performance at Washington's Capital One Arena last week, the singer headed over to the Eighteenth Street Lounge to a party in celebration of Dave Chapelle's 30 years in comedy.

There, Sheeran teamed up with Chappelle and his band for a cover of Radiohead's "Creep"; Chappelle sang and Sheeran played guitar. Chappelle really digs the Radiohead staple and performed it last year at Erykah Badu's birthday party and an SNL after party.

At last week's party, Sheeran and Chappelle also performed Stevie Wonder's "Superstition." Sheeran took lead, while Chappelle sang along without a mic and danced. Watch fan video of both performances, which contains explicit language, - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

