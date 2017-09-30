There, Sheeran teamed up with Chappelle and his band for a cover of Radiohead's "Creep"; Chappelle sang and Sheeran played guitar. Chappelle really digs the Radiohead staple and performed it last year at Erykah Badu's birthday party and an SNL after party.

At last week's party, Sheeran and Chappelle also performed Stevie Wonder's "Superstition." Sheeran took lead, while Chappelle sang along without a mic and danced. Watch fan video of both performances, which contains explicit language, - here.