Foo Fighters Play Classic Song On Jools Holland (Week in Review)

Foo Fighters Play Classic Song On Jools Holland was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) The Foo Fighters rocked their 2002 classic, "Times Like These", as part of a 25th anniversary special for the BBC's "Later.. With Jools Holland" program in London on September 21, and official video from the event is streaming online.

The Royal Albert Hall concert featured performances by Paul Weller, Van Morrison, Dizzee Rascal, KT Tunstall and more as musicians and fans alike turned up to celebrate the former Squeeze keyboardist's lengthy broadcast career on BBC 2, which to date has delivered 50 series and over 360 programs on the UK television network.

The Foos delivered a five-song set during the appearance, which followed the recent release of their new album, "Concrete And Gold." The group's ninth set was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia) and mixed by Darrell Thorp (Beck, Radiohead). Watch the performance - here.

