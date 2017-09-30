Styles rolled out the country cover during a show at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium last night (Sept. 25). Styles is set to further indulge his love for country music when he hits the road with Kacey Musgraves next year.

Styles has been a longtime fan of Musgraves, as evidenced by this tweet from 2014: It's impossible to listen to @KaceyMusgraves too much. Don't tell anyone.— Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles) September 16, 2014 Check out fan footage of Styles' LBT cover - here.