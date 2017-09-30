|
Justin Bieber Has Fun With Niall Horan's Album Cover (Week in Review)
.
Justin Bieber Has Fun With Niall Horan's Album Cover was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) On Monday night, Justin Bieber and former One Direction singer Niall Horan hung out, documenting their evening on Justin's Instagram story. Over dinner, Justin pointed a camera in Niall's face and exclaimed, "Let me see that mug of yours!" Niall's mug was the topic of the evening. Shortly afterward, Justin shared a super zoomed-in selfie of his own face, followed by zoomed in version of Niall's Flicker album cover. Bieber's followers were in on the joke and appreciated two famous friends clowning on each other. Flicker is Horan's debut studio album and it drops October 20. So far, fans have heard the album tracks "Slow Hands," "This Town" and "Too Much to Ask." Earlier this month, Horan told Billboard that Bieber told him never to be afraid to make changes to an album. '[Justin] thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got 'Love Yourself' at the last minute," Horan said. "I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run 'cause I was writin' crap stuff up until then." If you can't laugh at your friends, who can you laugh at? Check out the posts - here.
Niall's mug was the topic of the evening. Shortly afterward, Justin shared a super zoomed-in selfie of his own face, followed by zoomed in version of Niall's Flicker album cover. Bieber's followers were in on the joke and appreciated two famous friends clowning on each other.
Flicker is Horan's debut studio album and it drops October 20. So far, fans have heard the album tracks "Slow Hands," "This Town" and "Too Much to Ask." Earlier this month, Horan told Billboard that Bieber told him never to be afraid to make changes to an album.
'[Justin] thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got 'Love Yourself' at the last minute," Horan said. "I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run 'cause I was writin' crap stuff up until then."
If you can't laugh at your friends, who can you laugh at? Check out the posts - here.
• Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV
• Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent
• Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser
• Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew
• Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden
• Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned
• Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned
• Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album
• Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video
• Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital
• Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'
• 311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video
• The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover
• Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks
• Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour
• Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'
• Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'
• Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'
• Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief
• Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'
• Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future
• Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package
• Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident
• Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne
• Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'
• Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
• Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'
• Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.