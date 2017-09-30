Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel For 'Witness' Tour (Week in Review)

"It means a lot to me for all of my fans, no matter what their situation, to feel like they can come along for the ride," Perry said of the new Xfinity X1 channel, reports Billboard. "[It] will be a place where I can give fans weekly glimpses into all the different facets of the tour -- not just the work of it, but also the fun!"

The channel may prove a lifesaver for fans who don't live near a tour stop or can't cobble together the cost of a ticket. In a teaser, a voiceover jokes that viewers will be able to "witness" Katy hanging with Left Shark, playing with puppies, officiating weddings, shooting hoops and more.