Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke (Week in Review)

"I'm gonna be there. I'm gonna ride in on a motorcycle, [of] course I'm not gonna be driving," Lynn explained on a Nashville radio station (via CMT). "I'm feeling good. I feel better than I should, really.

"I've taken a lot of time off, and I know everybody's hollering about me being off so much, but, ya know, I just got lazy, quit singing for a little while." Read more - here.