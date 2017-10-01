Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pearl Jam Stream Live Video From Let's Play Two Concert Film (Week in Review)

.
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Stream Live Video From Let's Play Two Concert Film was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming a performance of their 1994 track, "Corduroy", as a preview to the debut of their concert film, "Let's Play Two", and the release of its companion soundtrack album on September 29.

Directed by Danny Clinch, the project captures footage from the final two shows of the band's 2016 North American tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL last August.

"The first time you walk into Wrigley Field," says frontman and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder in a newly-released trailer, "it's like stepping into Oz."

The film's title pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame…let's play two!"

"In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," says Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it." Watch the video and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pearl Jam Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pearl Jam T-shirts and Posters

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser

Pearl Jam Stream Live Video From Let's Play Two Concert Film

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams New Solo Song All At Once

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Busks Outside Wrigley Field

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Optimistic Amid Troubled Times

Pearl Jam, Soundgarden's Matt Cameron Talks Solo Album 'Cavedweller'

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

Pearl Jam Reveal Let's Play Two Project Details

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Movie Song


More Stories for Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care-Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet- Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Page Too:
Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting- Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks- Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour- more

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser

Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew

Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden

Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned

Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned

Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album

Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video

Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital

Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'

311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video

The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover

Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics

Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting

Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks

Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour

Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'

Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief

Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'

Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future

Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package

Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident

Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne

Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'

Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.