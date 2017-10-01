|
Pearl Jam Stream Live Video From Let's Play Two Concert Film (Week in Review)
.
Pearl Jam Stream Live Video From Let's Play Two Concert Film was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming a performance of their 1994 track, "Corduroy", as a preview to the debut of their concert film, "Let's Play Two", and the release of its companion soundtrack album on September 29. Directed by Danny Clinch, the project captures footage from the final two shows of the band's 2016 North American tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL last August. "The first time you walk into Wrigley Field," says frontman and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder in a newly-released trailer, "it's like stepping into Oz." The film's title pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame…let's play two!" "In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," says Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it." Watch the video and read more - here.
Directed by Danny Clinch, the project captures footage from the final two shows of the band's 2016 North American tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL last August.
"The first time you walk into Wrigley Field," says frontman and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder in a newly-released trailer, "it's like stepping into Oz."
The film's title pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame…let's play two!"
"In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," says Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it." Watch the video and read more - here.
• Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV
• Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent
• Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser
• Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew
• Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden
• Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned
• Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned
• Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album
• Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video
• Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital
• Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'
• 311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video
• The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover
• Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks
• Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour
• Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'
• Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'
• Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'
• Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief
• Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'
• Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future
• Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package
• Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident
• Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne
• Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'
• Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
• Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'
• Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.