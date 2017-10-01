|
Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet (Week in Review)
.
Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Robert Plant has announced dates for an early 2018 tour of North America in support of his forthcoming album, "Carry Fire." The 3-week run of theaters will begin in Raleigh, NC on February 9, with shows wrapping up in Los Angeles on March 2; more dates will be announced later this year. Plant's eleventh solo album marks the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200. In addition to the North American tour news, Plant has also released an animated video featuring a duet with Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde on the Ersel Hickey rockabilly classic, "Bluebirds Over the Mountain", from the forthcoming package. See the tour dates and stream the song - here.
Plant's eleventh solo album marks the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.
In addition to the North American tour news, Plant has also released an animated video featuring a duet with Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde on the Ersel Hickey rockabilly classic, "Bluebirds Over the Mountain", from the forthcoming package. See the tour dates and stream the song - here.
• Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV
• Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent
• Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser
• Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew
• Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden
• Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned
• Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned
• Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album
• Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video
• Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital
• Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'
• 311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video
• The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover
• Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks
• Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour
• Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'
• Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'
• Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'
• Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief
• Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'
• Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future
• Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package
• Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident
• Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne
• Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'
• Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
• Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'
• Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.