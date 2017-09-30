Scotty McCreery Announces His Engagement (Week in Review)

McCreery took Dugal on a hike at her favorite trail in North Carolina, and once they reached the top of the mountain, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

"I've been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened," McCreery said. "Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife."

McCreery and Dugal are both natives of Garner, N.C. and have known each other since kindergarten. The two began dating during their senior year of high school. Read more - here.