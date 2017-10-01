Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Misfits Reunion Going Vegas This Winter (Week in Review)

.
Misfits

The Misfits Reunion Going Vegas This Winter was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: The Misfits have announced that they will be continuing their reunion with a special show in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 28th.

The new Sin City show will feature support from Alkaline Trio, Discharge and Fear and will come ahead of the previously announced Los Angeles area reunion show at The Forum, which will be taking place on December 30th and sold out within 60 seconds, according to Metal Hammer.

The lineup will feature original Misfits members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein along with Slayer legend Dave Lombardo on drums and guitarist Acey Slade. Read more details - here.

advertisement

Misfits Music, DVDs, Books and more

Misfits T-shirts and Posters

More Misfits News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Misfits Reunion Going Vegas This Winter

The Misfits Announce One Off Reunion Show

Misfits' Doyle To Star In 'Don't Look In The Basement' Remake

Misfits' Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Streaming New Song

Misfits Star Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein New Album and Tour

Devilment Reveal Misfits and Danzig Inspiration

Jerry Only Has Big Aspirations For Misfits Reunion

Carpool Karaoke Gets Metal Make-Over

Music Was Glenn Danzig's Second Career Choice

Original Misfits Lineup May Record New Album


More Stories for Misfits

Misfits Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care-Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet- Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Page Too:
Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting- Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks- Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour- more

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser

Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew

Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden

Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned

Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned

Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album

Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video

Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital

Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'

311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video

The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover

Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics

Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting

Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks

Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour

Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'

Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief

Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'

Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future

Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package

Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident

Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne

Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'

Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.