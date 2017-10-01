Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington (Week in Review)

.
Linkin Park

Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Tributes to fallen Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington continue to roll in, this time for rap star Wiz Khalifa. The moment occurred during this year's edition of the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas over the weekend (Sept. 24).

The tribute happened between songs when Khalifa's band started playing Linkin Park's "In the End," from the band's storied 2000 debut, Hybrid Theory. Fans quickly joined in, providing the vocals.

The tribute was captured and shared via the following tweet, "Wiz Khalifa showing some love to Linkin Park at lib tonight ❤️ https://t.co/tgkXqyvEKk— Daniel (@leinvden) September 24, 2017". Watch the moment - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

