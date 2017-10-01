Asking Alexandria Return With 'Into The Fire' Video (Week in Review)

Worsnop returned to the group last October, replacing frontman Denis Stoff. The reunited lineup of the band will be releasing their fifth studio album on December 15th.

Guitarist Ben Bruce had the following to say, "This is an incredibly exciting period in Asking Alexandria's career. We have been through hell and back again. It's been an insanely long road but we couldn't be more excited that it has brought us to where we are now. We have been given a new lease on life. As individuals, this is the happiest we have been in a very long time." Watch the video - here.