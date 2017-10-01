Billy Corgan Updates On Possible Smashing Pumpkins Reunion (Week in Review)



Billy Corgan Updates On Possible Smashing Pumpkins Reunion was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Gibson) Ever since Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan reunited last year with drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha, there has been talk of a possible reunion of the full, original Smashing Pumpkins lineup, which would include bass player D'arcy Wretzky.

So, will it happen? Corgan isn't opposed to the idea, but he not making any promises. "There's certainly gears that turn and things get waved around," he told Rolling Stone. "But until it's inked, I'm in the dark as much as anybody." "But I'll say this and I mean it: If we never play a note together again, that's OK," Corgan added. "I'm way, way more interested in the fact that we have peace with each other. I've reached the point in my life where I'm not in a hurry to get to anything. If it's there, great. If it's not, cool." That said, Smashing Pumpkins enthusiasts should dig that Iha performs on Corgan's upcoming solo album, Ogilala, which will hit stores Oct. 13. Iha appears on the track "Processional," and the collaboration is the first time Iha and Corgan have performed on the same tune 2000's Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music. Read more - here.

