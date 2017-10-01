|
David Gilmour Releases Live 'Comfortably Numb' Video (Week in Review)
.
David Gilmour Releases Live 'Comfortably Numb' Video was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a preview clip of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic, "Comfortably Numb", from his "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its release in various formats on September 29. The third single from "The Wall" is one of the band's most famous tracks, while the concept album reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 11 million copies. Directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" sees Gilmour mix solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics during a pair of shows at the venue - the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 90 BC - which marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii." "I think (the film) is more than any of us could've expected," Elder tells Billboard. "Pompeii wasn't the last concert on the tour, but it was the highlight, that's for sure. We all traveled there on the train together and there was a real sense of excitement that something special was going to happen in Pompeii. "There is a sense of history in the air there; you can feel that you're standing in the middle of one of the oldest amphitheaters in the world." "Live At Pompeii" will be available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and digital download. Watch the video - here.
