Garth Brooks Five Part Retrospective 'Anthology' Announced (Week in Review)

According to Billboard the initial release of the series, The First Five Years, is set to debut on Nov. 14, and will feature Brooks reminiscing about how his rise in country music began.

The hardcover 240-page tome promises 150 never before seen photos. There will also be music to soundtrack the project. The 5 CD set features 52 songs, 19 of which are new, unreleased or demo versions. Read more - here.