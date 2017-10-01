Godsmack Expanding Sound On Their Next Album (Week in Review)

"They have a lot more of a commercial aspect to (them) so far," Erna told FaceCulture of the new material. "There's some stuff in there that definitely will service the core fan base of Godsmack. But we also felt that it's time to expand a little bit."

Erna also discusses how important it is to band members to evolve as a group and not stick to the same sound. "The way I see it is, we're taking the first 20 years and we're logging that into our catalog. That was one chapter of our career, and that's the more nostalgic, vintage Godsmack," he said. "And from this point forward, we're gonna try to reinvent a little bit more of our sound, our look, our stage show, and come out with a brand new Godsmack." - here.