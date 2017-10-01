Judas Priest To Headline The Bloodstock Festival Next Year (Week in Review)

Next year's event will be taking place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9th through 12th. The announcement was made via a Facebook Live video with Bloodstock organizers Vicky Hungerford and Adam Gregory and Judas Priest's Ian Hill.

The band say they are "thrilled, honored and primed, ready to unleash Priest-style metal fury into the headbanging heart and home of heavy metal at Bloodstock!" Watch the announcement video - here.